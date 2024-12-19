Morgan Stanley Issues Positive Forecast for Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Stock Price

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $109.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Shift4 Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.95.

NYSE FOUR traded up $1.28 on Wednesday, reaching $100.41. The company had a trading volume of 227,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,974. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.98 and its 200 day moving average is $84.37. Shift4 Payments has a 52-week low of $55.87 and a 52-week high of $116.84.

In other Shift4 Payments news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total transaction of $495,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 222,112 shares in the company, valued at $21,991,309.12. This trade represents a 2.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Whalen sold 1,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.07, for a total value of $147,764.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,748,585.23. The trade was a 3.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,364 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

