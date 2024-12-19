Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Price Target Raised to $495.00 at Morgan Stanley

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $430.00 to $495.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MSI. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $467.00 to $529.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $504.88.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MSI

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:MSI opened at $462.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. Motorola Solutions has a 12-month low of $307.09 and a 12-month high of $507.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $479.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $435.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.99.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 251.96% and a net margin of 14.65%. Equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Motorola Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 59,189.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 967,604 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $435,064,000 after acquiring an additional 965,972 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 38,505.0% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 696,434 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,858,000 after purchasing an additional 694,630 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 4,447.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 584,901 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $262,989,000 after buying an additional 572,040 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 428.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 501,601 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $193,798,000 after buying an additional 406,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 477.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 311,659 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $140,131,000 after buying an additional 257,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.