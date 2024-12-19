Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.21, but opened at $2.32. Nano Dimension shares last traded at $2.44, with a volume of 676,194 shares changing hands.

Nano Dimension Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.25 and a 200 day moving average of $2.28. The firm has a market cap of $531.15 million, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nano Dimension

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NNDM. Clearline Capital LP lifted its holdings in Nano Dimension by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 4,667,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,269,000 after purchasing an additional 256,449 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nano Dimension by 83.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 34,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 15,485 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension by 20.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 43,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 7,264 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its position in Nano Dimension by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 261,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 34,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Nano Dimension by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,777,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 37,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

Nano Dimension Company Profile

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in additive manufacturing solutions in Israel and internationally. The company offers 3D printers, comprising AME systems, which are inkjet printers, that produces Hi-PEDs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components; micro additive manufacturing systems, a digital light processing printers (DLP) that achieves production-grade polymer and composite parts; and industrial additive manufacturing systems, that utilizes a patented foil system that fabricates ceramic and metal parts.

