Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) Director Sells $271,500.00 in Stock

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Get Free Report) Director Stephen Charles Taylor sold 10,000 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $271,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 457,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,428,917.05. This represents a 2.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Stephen Charles Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Natural Gas Services Group alerts:

On Monday, November 25th, Stephen Charles Taylor sold 600 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $17,100.00.

On Friday, November 22nd, Stephen Charles Taylor sold 10,000 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Stephen Charles Taylor sold 1,521 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $39,546.00.

On Monday, November 18th, Stephen Charles Taylor sold 3,442 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $87,805.42.

On Friday, November 15th, Stephen Charles Taylor sold 10,042 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $251,150.42.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Stephen Charles Taylor sold 2,191 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $53,679.50.

On Monday, November 11th, Stephen Charles Taylor sold 3,096 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $75,852.00.

Natural Gas Services Group Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of NGS opened at $23.97 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.24. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $28.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.91 million, a P/E ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NGS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Gas Services Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 19.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 162,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 26,069 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 64.3% in the third quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 16,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 6,567 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 129.1% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the period. 65.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Natural Gas Services Group

(Get Free Report)

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression equipment and services to the energy industry in the United States. It engineers and fabricates, operates, rents, and maintains natural gas compressors for oil and natural gas production and plant facilities. It also designs, fabricates, and assembles compressor units for rental or sale; and designs, manufactures, and sells a line of reciprocating natural gas compressor frames, cylinders, and parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Gas Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Gas Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.