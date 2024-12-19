Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM) Announces $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 19th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share on Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of JSM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.70. 14,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,421. Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 has a 12 month low of $18.49 and a 12 month high of $21.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.92.

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Company Profile

as the nation’s leading loan management, servicing and asset recovery company, navient (nasdaq:navi) helps customers navigate the path to financial success. servicing more than $300 billion in student loans, the company supports the educational and economic achievements of more than 12 million americans.

