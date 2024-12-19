Neuberger Berman Japan Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:NBJP) Declares Dividend of $0.18

Neuberger Berman Japan Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:NBJP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 17th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.1823 per share on Monday, December 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th.
Neuberger Berman Japan Equity ETF Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of NYSEARCA NBJP traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.06. 2 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.63. Neuberger Berman Japan Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.69 and a 52-week high of $26.05.
