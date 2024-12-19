Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.31 and last traded at $4.34, with a volume of 2673969 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.42.

Nidec Stock Down 1.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.58. The firm has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Nidec alerts:

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial goods maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. Nidec had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 3.77%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nidec Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Nidec Company Profile

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment/machine tools, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products, as well as mold, molding, cutting, and machining components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nidec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nidec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.