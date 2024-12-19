Noble Financial Issues Positive Outlook for CVE:ARU Earnings

Aurania Resources Ltd. (CVE:ARU – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Noble Financial increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Aurania Resources in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 16th. Noble Financial analyst M. Reichman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.13). The consensus estimate for Aurania Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Aurania Resources’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Get Aurania Resources alerts:

Aurania Resources Stock Down 4.7 %

ARU stock traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,113. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.56 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.52. Aurania Resources has a twelve month low of C$0.19 and a twelve month high of C$0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.92, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$39.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.59.

About Aurania Resources

Aurania Resources Ltd., a junior exploration mining company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Peru. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Lost Cities Cutucu project comprises 42 mineral exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 207,764 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aurania Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurania Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.