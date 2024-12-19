North West (TSE:NWC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

North West (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$58.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$56.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 17.62% from the stock’s current price.

NWC has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on North West from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of North West from C$52.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

Get North West alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on NWC

North West Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of TSE:NWC traded up C$0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$49.31. The company had a trading volume of 74,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,764. North West has a 52-week low of C$37.15 and a 52-week high of C$55.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$52.25 and its 200 day moving average price is C$47.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.00. The stock has a market cap of C$2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.64.

In related news, Senior Officer John King sold 4,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.80, for a total value of C$240,451.20. Also, Senior Officer Jim Caldwell sold 1,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.89, for a total value of C$55,050.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$44,783.24. The trade was a 55.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,828. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About North West

(Get Free Report)

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company operates Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; NorthMart stores that provides fresh food products, apparel, and health products and services; and Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat food products, and fuel and related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for North West Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North West and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.