Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (LON:NOG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.76 ($0.03), with a volume of 3013173 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.79 ($0.04).
Nostrum Oil & Gas Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4.36. The company has a market cap of £4.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.33.
About Nostrum Oil & Gas
Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.
