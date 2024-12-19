NOV Appoints Christian S. Kendall to Board of Directors

NOV Inc. (NYSE: NOV) has recently appointed Christian S. Kendall as a director of the company, as per an official filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 15, 2024. Kendall’s term of office will expire at the next annual meeting of stockholders, and he will serve on the Board’s Audit Committee.

Get alerts:

With over 30 years of experience in the global oil and gas industry, including roles as a director, President, and CEO of Denbury Inc. before its acquisition by Exxon Mobil Corporation in November 2023, Kendall brings a wealth of knowledge to NOV Inc. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Engineering from the Colorado School of Mines and has graduated from Harvard Business School’s Advanced Management Program.

The Board of NOV Inc. is now comprised of eleven directors, with ten being independent members, following Kendall’s appointment. In a press release dated December 16, 2024, the company officially announced Kendall’s appointment. Kendall’s appointment also involves serving on NOV Inc.’s Audit Committee.

NOV Inc. is a global energy industry solutions provider with a focus on technology-driven innovations. The company has a long history of pioneering technologies to enhance oilfield operations while promoting environmental responsibility and sustainable energy practices.

For further details and information, the press release regarding the appointment of Christian S. Kendall to NOV Inc.’s Board of Directors can be referred to in the exhibit attached to the SEC filing.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read NOV’s 8K filing here.

NOV Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

See Also