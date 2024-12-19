Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 261,060 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 193% from the previous session’s volume of 88,985 shares.The stock last traded at $17.20 and had previously closed at $17.31.
The stock has a market capitalization of $914.28 million and a P/E ratio of 7.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.
The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 10.5%. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 119.8% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending during the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending during the third quarter worth approximately $182,000. Dudley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending during the second quarter worth approximately $226,000.
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.
