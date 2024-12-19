Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 261,060 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 193% from the previous session’s volume of 88,985 shares.The stock last traded at $17.20 and had previously closed at $17.31.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $914.28 million and a P/E ratio of 7.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 10.5%. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

Insider Transactions at Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending

In other Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending news, CEO Kenneth J. Kencel bought 20,000 shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.37 per share, for a total transaction of $347,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,400. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 119.8% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending during the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending during the third quarter worth approximately $182,000. Dudley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending during the second quarter worth approximately $226,000.

About Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

