Nuveen Sustainable Core ETF (NASDAQ:NSCR) Announces $0.44 Annual Dividend

Nuveen Sustainable Core ETF (NASDAQ:NSCR – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, December 17th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.4399 per share on Thursday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th.
Nuveen Sustainable Core ETF Trading Down 4.3 %
Shares of NSCR stock opened at $27.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.04 and a 200-day moving average of $27.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.02. Nuveen Sustainable Core ETF has a 1-year low of $24.95 and a 1-year high of $29.76.
Nuveen Sustainable Core ETF Company Profile
