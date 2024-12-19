Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OCSL. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. B. Riley cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oaktree Specialty Lending has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

Shares of OCSL stock opened at $15.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 52 week low of $15.04 and a 52 week high of $21.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.11 and a 200-day moving average of $17.03. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 305.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 186,787 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,513,000 after buying an additional 10,526 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 258,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 19,323 shares during the period. TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the second quarter valued at $4,243,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 113,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 21.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,885,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,463,000 after purchasing an additional 327,416 shares during the last quarter. 36.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

