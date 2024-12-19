Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust (LON:ORIT) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:ORIT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 63 ($0.79) and last traded at GBX 66.20 ($0.83), with a volume of 1169716 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 63.90 ($0.80).

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 73.45 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 75.01. The stock has a market cap of £371.99 million, a P/E ratio of 2,206.67 and a beta of 0.15.

Get Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust alerts:

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust’s payout ratio is 20,000.00%.

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc operates as a closed end investment company in Europe and Australia. The company also focuses on building and operating a diversified portfolio of renewable energy assets. As of December 31, 2022, it owned a portfolio of 36 renewable energy assets covering the operational capacity of 662 MW.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.