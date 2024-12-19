Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Now Covered by Wedbush

Stock analysts at Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on OKLO. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Oklo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Oklo from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Oklo in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Get Oklo alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on OKLO

Oklo Stock Up 6.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

OKLO opened at $19.54 on Thursday. Oklo has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $28.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Oklo during the 3rd quarter worth $19,753,000. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oklo during the third quarter valued at $6,493,000. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Oklo during the third quarter valued at $6,193,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oklo during the third quarter worth about $5,971,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Oklo in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,889,000. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oklo

(Get Free Report)

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oklo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oklo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.