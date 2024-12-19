Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) SVP Sells $1,230,464.68 in Stock

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) SVP Larry Kraus sold 10,646 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total transaction of $1,230,464.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,905 shares in the company, valued at $220,179.90. This represents a 84.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $114.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.85. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $118.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.87.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $517.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.83 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 13.15%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OLLI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.85.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.0% in the third quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 13,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.2% during the third quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 37.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.6% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

