Onfolio CFO Resigns, Company Seeks Replacement

Onfolio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONFOW) faced a recent shakeup as Esbe van Heerden, the Chief Financial Officer and President, tendered her resignation to the Board of Directors on December 16, 2024. The resignation, effective December 31, 2024, was submitted without any reported disagreements with the company or issues pertaining to financial statements or accounting practices.

As of now, Onfolio Holdings has not appointed a new Chief Financial Officer to fill the impending vacancy left by van Heerden. The departure of a key executive could necessitate a swift selection process to ensure continuity and stability within the company’s leadership.

Considering the significance of the role, the appointment of a new Chief Financial Officer will be a crucial decision for Onfolio Holdings. The upcoming selection will directly impact the company’s financial strategy and operations, making it vital for the Board of Directors to conduct a thorough search for a suitable candidate to assume the executive position.

Onfolio Holdings Inc., listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market, acknowledged the resignation through a recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company remains focused on maintaining operational efficiency and transparency throughout this transition period.

No further details regarding the succession plan for the Chief Financial Officer position were provided in the filing made by Onfolio Holdings Inc. on December 17, 2024. Investors and stakeholders will be keenly observing the company’s next steps amidst this executive change.

