Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) CEO Buys $498,839.66 in Stock

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) CEO Charles Angus Pacala purchased 50,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.79 per share, with a total value of $498,839.66. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 769,957 shares in the company, valued at $7,537,879.03. This represents a 7.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ouster Trading Down 5.6 %

Ouster stock opened at $10.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.62 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 2.50. Ouster, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $16.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OUST. Northland Capmk raised shares of Ouster to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Ouster from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Ouster in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Ouster in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Institutional Trading of Ouster

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Ouster during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Ouster by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ouster in the third quarter worth $67,000. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ouster in the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ouster during the third quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

Ouster Company Profile

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

