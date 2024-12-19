Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) COO Sells $144,080.61 in Stock

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) COO Darien Spencer sold 14,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total value of $144,080.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,826,747.42. The trade was a 4.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Monday, December 16th, Darien Spencer sold 248 shares of Ouster stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $2,251.84.

Shares of OUST opened at $10.38 on Thursday. Ouster, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $16.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Ouster by 28.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Ouster in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ouster in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ouster during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, True North Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ouster in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

OUST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ouster in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Ouster from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Ouster in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised Ouster to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

