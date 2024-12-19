Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) COO Sells $144,080.61 in Stock

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) COO Darien Spencer sold 14,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total value of $144,080.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,826,747.42. The trade was a 4.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Darien Spencer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 16th, Darien Spencer sold 248 shares of Ouster stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $2,251.84.
Ouster Trading Down 5.6 %
Shares of OUST opened at $10.38 on Thursday. Ouster, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $16.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.18.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ouster
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
OUST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ouster in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Ouster from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Ouster in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised Ouster to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.
Ouster Company Profile
Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.
