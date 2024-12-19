PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Releases Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.150-0.160 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $118.5 million-$120.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $121.4 million. PagerDuty also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.780-0.790 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PD shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on PagerDuty from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Scotiabank cut their target price on PagerDuty from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.09.

Shares of NYSE PD opened at $19.02 on Thursday. PagerDuty has a 12-month low of $16.46 and a 12-month high of $26.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -23.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.53 and a 200 day moving average of $19.65.

In other PagerDuty news, insider Shelley Webb sold 6,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $113,177.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 216,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,924,284.64. This trade represents a 2.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $251,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 907,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,261,535.72. The trade was a 1.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,896 shares of company stock worth $1,985,061 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

