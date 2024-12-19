Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $17.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of PTN traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.81. The stock had a trading volume of 645,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,234. Palatin Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $5.65. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.90.
Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palatin Technologies will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.
