Patrick Whitesell Acquires 263,200 Shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Stock

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Patrick Whitesell purchased 263,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $146.97 per share, with a total value of $38,682,504.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 418,587 shares in the company, valued at $61,519,731.39. This trade represents a 169.38 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Patrick Whitesell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

On Thursday, December 12th, Patrick Whitesell acquired 60,208 shares of Endeavor Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.73 per share, for a total transaction of $8,653,695.84.

Endeavor Group Stock Performance

EDR stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.03. 1,930,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,361,476. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.75 and a 1 year high of $31.14. The company has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Endeavor Group Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.71%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endeavor Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Endeavor Group

Institutional Trading of Endeavor Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDR. LMR Partners LLP grew its holdings in Endeavor Group by 41.6% in the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 4,393,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,867 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,870,000. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. grew its stake in Endeavor Group by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. now owns 848,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,947,000 after acquiring an additional 380,000 shares during the period. Athos Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Endeavor Group by 135.9% in the 3rd quarter. Athos Capital Ltd now owns 7,719,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,460,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Endeavor Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,778,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,804,000 after acquiring an additional 76,618 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.