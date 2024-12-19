Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Paycor HCM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on Paycor HCM from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.56.

PYCR opened at $19.58 on Wednesday. Paycor HCM has a twelve month low of $10.92 and a twelve month high of $22.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.31, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.51.

In other Paycor HCM news, Director Jeremy Rishel sold 3,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $52,196.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,218 shares in the company, valued at $297,476.36. This trade represents a 14.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Paycor HCM by 2.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,734,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,220,000 after buying an additional 46,127 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Paycor HCM by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 8,079 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter worth about $912,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Paycor HCM by 10.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,354,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,231,000 after purchasing an additional 132,662 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 22,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 4,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

