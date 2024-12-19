Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Shares Sold by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC lessened its position in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,704 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Petco Health and Wellness were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,212,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,068,000 after acquiring an additional 186,230 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the third quarter worth $602,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the third quarter worth about $2,747,000.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Performance

WOOF stock opened at $4.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.91. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $6.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.16.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WOOF

About Petco Health and Wellness

(Free Report)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.