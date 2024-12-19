Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.52-2.59 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.40-2.44 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PECO shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Compass Point increased their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of PECO opened at $38.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.15. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.62 and a 12 month high of $40.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 83.07, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.57.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.52). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $165.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.10. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 267.39%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

