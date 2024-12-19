Pinetree Capital Ltd. (TSE:PNP) Insider L6 Holdings Inc. Sells 3,000 Shares

Pinetree Capital Ltd. (TSE:PNP – Get Free Report) insider L6 Holdings Inc. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.42, for a total value of C$31,260.00.

L6 Holdings Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 18th, L6 Holdings Inc. sold 3,000 shares of Pinetree Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.41, for a total transaction of C$31,230.00.

On Friday, December 13th, L6 Holdings Inc. sold 3,000 shares of Pinetree Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.10, for a total transaction of C$30,300.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, L6 Holdings Inc. sold 3,000 shares of Pinetree Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.53, for a total value of C$34,590.00.

On Monday, December 9th, L6 Holdings Inc. sold 3,000 shares of Pinetree Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.56, for a total value of C$37,680.00.

On Thursday, December 5th, L6 Holdings Inc. sold 3,076 shares of Pinetree Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.12, for a total value of C$46,506.04.

Pinetree Capital Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of PNP stock opened at C$10.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.74. Pinetree Capital Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$3.46 and a 1-year high of C$15.43. The firm has a market cap of C$95.87 million, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 8.14 and a quick ratio of 5.97.

Pinetree Capital Company Profile

Pinetree Capital Ltd. is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in early, later stage venture, middle market, mature, later stage, turnaround and growth capital investments in micro and small cap companies. The firm prefers to invest in enterprise software, financial and healthcare industries.

