ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $73.14 and last traded at $72.67, with a volume of 23253 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.91.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a market cap of $874.98 million, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 342.7% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Anson Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, CWC Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000.

About ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

