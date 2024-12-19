Q2 EPS Estimates for Imperial Oil Reduced by Zacks Research

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for Imperial Oil in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.97 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.06. The consensus estimate for Imperial Oil’s current full-year earnings is $8.62 per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$101.50 to C$104.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$99.00 to C$101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Scotiabank downgraded Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$115.00 to C$112.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$97.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$103.90.

Shares of TSE:IMO traded down C$2.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$89.65. 174,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980,553. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of C$73.81 and a 1 year high of C$108.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$103.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$98.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of C$48.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.78.

In other news, Director Bradley William Corson purchased 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$97.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$467,713.92. Insiders own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.16%.

Imperial Oil is one of Canada’s largest integrated oil companies, focusing on upstream operations, petroleum refining operations, and the marketing of petroleum products. Production averaged 398 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020. The company estimates that it holds 5.2 billion boe of proved and probable crude oil and natural gas reserves.

