Q2 EPS Estimates for Xcel Energy Increased by Zacks Research

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Xcel Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.53. The consensus estimate for Xcel Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.54 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Xcel Energy’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Argus upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.17.

Shares of XEL stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.71. The company had a trading volume of 235,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,094,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.54 and its 200 day moving average is $61.67. Xcel Energy has a fifty-two week low of $46.79 and a fifty-two week high of $73.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.41.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Xcel Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,143,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,477,000 after buying an additional 2,323,448 shares during the period. Brookfield Corp ON increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 520.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 2,509,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,840,000 after buying an additional 2,104,405 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 120.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,379,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,025 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 130.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,084,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $64,301,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.5475 per share. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.99%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

