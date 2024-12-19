QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) General Counsel Sells $409,056.44 in Stock

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) General Counsel Ann C. Chaplin sold 2,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $409,056.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 19,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,130.68. The trade was a 11.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 3.1 %

QCOM stock opened at $153.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $170.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $164.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.73. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $134.94 and a fifty-two week high of $230.63.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.25. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.82%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. TD Cowen upgraded QUALCOMM to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. KeyCorp cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on QUALCOMM

Institutional Trading of QUALCOMM

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1,778.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,219,303 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $641,221,000 after buying an additional 3,047,947 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1,702.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,191,342 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $542,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014,302 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 17,357.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,936,310 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $499,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919,490 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,128,468 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,600,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 30.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,506,863 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,250,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.