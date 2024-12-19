Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) CFO Purchases $10,048.50 in Stock

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) CFO Scott M. Zuehlke acquired 435 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.10 per share, with a total value of $10,048.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,260.70. The trade was a 0.59 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Quanex Building Products Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of NX traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.13. 982,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,813. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 52 week low of $22.92 and a 52 week high of $39.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.89. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.24.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The construction company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 2.59%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Quanex Building Products Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Quanex Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com cut Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 14th.

Institutional Trading of Quanex Building Products

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NX. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 994 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Quanex Building Products by 69.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 150.8% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 24,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

Featured Stories

