Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 33,041 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 26,047 shares.The stock last traded at $9.91 and had previously closed at $10.32.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.69.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2364 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.50%.
Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.
