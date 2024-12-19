Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Randstad to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.

Randstad Stock Performance

Shares of RANJY stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.45. 29,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,668. Randstad has a 52 week low of $20.45 and a 52 week high of $31.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Randstad had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Randstad will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Randstad Company Profile

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. The company provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services; job posting; and résumé services on digital platforms. It offers inhouse, enterprise and digital, and tech suite services. In addition, the company provides managed services programs, recruitment process outsourcing, outplacement and career development, and online talent acquisition.

