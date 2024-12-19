Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Randstad to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.
Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Randstad had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Randstad will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. The company provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services; job posting; and résumé services on digital platforms. It offers inhouse, enterprise and digital, and tech suite services. In addition, the company provides managed services programs, recruitment process outsourcing, outplacement and career development, and online talent acquisition.
