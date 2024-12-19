Realty Income (NYSE:O) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.72% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $70.50 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Wedbush began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.23.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $52.81 on Tuesday. Realty Income has a 12-month low of $50.65 and a 12-month high of $64.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.30, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Realty Income will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in O. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.6% during the third quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 29,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Realty Income by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 16,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 14.3% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.9% during the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

