RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:RGRX) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.07. RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 230 shares traded.

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals Stock Up 5,135.7 %

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic peptide, Thymosin beta 4, for tissue and organ protection, repair, and regeneration. The company is developing RGN-259, a preservative-free topical eye drop for regeneration of corneal tissues damaged by injury, disease, or other pathology; RGN-352, an injectable formulation for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases, central and peripheral nervous system diseases, and other medical indications; and RGN-137, a topical gel for the treatment of dermal wounds and reduction of scar tissue.

