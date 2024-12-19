Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) CEO Sushil Patel Sells 10,000 Shares

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) CEO Sushil Patel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total value of $124,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 202,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,509,013.88. The trade was a 4.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Replimune Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:REPL opened at $11.66 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.63. The company has a quick ratio of 10.11, a current ratio of 10.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $797.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.26. Replimune Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.92 and a twelve month high of $17.00.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.07. As a group, research analysts predict that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Replimune Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 575.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,118,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,062,000 after buying an additional 2,656,173 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP increased its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 203.0% in the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,070,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,460 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 102.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,340,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,181 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its position in Replimune Group by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 11,045,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,057,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 45.5% in the third quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 763,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,371,000 after acquiring an additional 238,747 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Replimune Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Replimune Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Replimune Group

Replimune Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.