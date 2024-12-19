Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 2,548 Shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its position in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,548 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Ashland were worth $5,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ASH. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Ashland by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Ashland during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Ashland in the 3rd quarter worth about $728,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ashland by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Ashland by 323.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after acquiring an additional 54,745 shares during the last quarter. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ashland alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Robin E. Lampkin sold 868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $67,617.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,585.70. This trade represents a 23.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric N. Boni sold 451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total transaction of $35,209.57. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,188.74. This represents a 3.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ashland from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ashland from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASH

Ashland Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ASH opened at $72.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.44. Ashland Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $102.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.86.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.02). Ashland had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $522.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ashland Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Ashland’s payout ratio is 48.36%.

Ashland Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.