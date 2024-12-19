Reviewing TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) & The American Energy Group (OTCMKTS:AEGG)

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) and The American Energy Group (OTCMKTS:AEGG – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares TotalEnergies and The American Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TotalEnergies 7.78% 15.93% 6.75% The American Energy Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.5% of TotalEnergies shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TotalEnergies 0 5 2 2 2.67 The American Energy Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings for TotalEnergies and The American Energy Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

TotalEnergies currently has a consensus target price of $78.75, indicating a potential upside of 46.70%. Given TotalEnergies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TotalEnergies is more favorable than The American Energy Group.

Volatility and Risk

TotalEnergies has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The American Energy Group has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TotalEnergies and The American Energy Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TotalEnergies $203.26 billion 0.62 $21.38 billion $7.05 7.61 The American Energy Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

TotalEnergies has higher revenue and earnings than The American Energy Group.

Summary

TotalEnergies beats The American Energy Group on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The Integrated LNG segment comprises the integrated gas chain, including upstream and midstream liquified natural gas (LNG) activities, as well as biogas, hydrogen, and gas trading activities. The Integrated Power segment includes generation, storage, electricity trading, and B2B-B2C distribution of gas and electricity. The Refining & Chemicals segment consists of refining, petrochemicals, and specialty chemicals. This segment also includes oil supply, trading, and marine shipping activities. The Marketing & Services segment supplies and markets petroleum products. The company was formerly known as TOTAL SE and changed its name to TotalEnergies SE in June 2021. TotalEnergies SE was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Courbevoie, France.

About The American Energy Group

The American Energy Group, Ltd. operates as an energy resource royalty company. The company holds 18% interest in the Yasin (2768-7) Block in Pakistan; and interests in two oil and gas leases in Galveston County, Texas. It also holds a 2.5% working interest in the Sanjawi Block No. 3068-2, Zone II that covers an area of 2,258 square kilometer located in Baluchistan Province; and Zamzama North Block No. 2667-8, Zone III that covers an area of 1,229 square kilometer located in Sindh Province. The company was formerly known as Belize-American Corp. Internationale and changed its name to The American Energy Group, Ltd. in November 1994. The American Energy Group, Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Westport, Connecticut.

