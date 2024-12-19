Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.58 and last traded at $38.13, with a volume of 111289 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RVLV has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on Revolve Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up from $17.00) on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Monday, October 21st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Revolve Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RVLV

Revolve Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 60.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.25.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $283.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.08 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Revolve Group

In other Revolve Group news, CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 91,625 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total transaction of $2,814,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,054 shares in the company, valued at $93,818.88. The trade was a 96.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 48,346 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total value of $1,272,466.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,360. This trade represents a 39.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 763,563 shares of company stock valued at $24,354,241. Company insiders own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVLV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 8.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 12,094 shares during the period. BloombergSen Inc. boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 21.6% in the second quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 25,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its position in Revolve Group by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 16,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $456,000. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the second quarter valued at about $182,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Revolve Group

(Get Free Report)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.