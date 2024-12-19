Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Director Acquires $101,255.00 in Stock

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) Director Rolf Stangl acquired 3,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $101,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,447.50. This represents a 51.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Rolf Stangl also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 1st, Rolf Stangl purchased 7,207 shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.25 per share, for a total transaction of $196,390.75.

REYN traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $27.46. The company had a trading volume of 491,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,165. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.45 and a 12-month high of $32.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.99. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.50.

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $910.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.88 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reynolds Consumer Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.17.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REYN. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 173.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 40,075 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 3rd quarter worth $299,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 758.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 167,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,216,000 after buying an additional 148,194 shares in the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

