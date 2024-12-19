Rezolve AI (NASDAQ:RZLV) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Rezolve AI Limited (NASDAQ:RZLV – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.75, but opened at $3.61. Rezolve AI shares last traded at $3.52, with a volume of 4,309,250 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RZLV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Rezolve AI in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital raised Rezolve AI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Northland Capmk raised Rezolve AI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Rezolve AI in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Rezolve AI in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rezolve AI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.67.

Rezolve AI Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rezolve AI

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.81.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rezolve AI stock. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Rezolve AI Limited (NASDAQ:RZLV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 131,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned 0.08% of Rezolve AI at the end of the most recent quarter. 27.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rezolve AI Company Profile

Rezolve Limited develops and offers a retail and engagement technology solution that acts as an instant transaction tool for mobile devices. Its tool allows users to discover and purchase goods and services, provide personal details in response to advertising, pay a bill, make a charitable donation, and more through a mobile device.

