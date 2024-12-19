RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Senior Officer Sells C$75,804.00 in Stock

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Oliver Harrison sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.95, for a total transaction of C$75,804.00.

Shares of REI.UN opened at C$18.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.15 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.44. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$16.26 and a twelve month high of C$20.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.37.

REI.UN has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC upped their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Securities increased their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$21.00 to C$20.50 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.67.

RioCan is one of Canada’s largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at December 31, 2023, our portfolio is comprised of 188 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 32.6 million square feet (at RioCan’s interest) including office, residential rental and 9 development properties.

