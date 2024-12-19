Robert E. Hull Sells 10,000 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Stock

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) COO Robert E. Hull sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $174,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 171,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,996,072. This trade represents a 5.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE HR opened at $16.90 on Thursday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $12.77 and a 1-year high of $18.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -78.48%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $40,392,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 358.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,142,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,879,000 after buying an additional 1,674,583 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,304,000. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,911,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,003.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 435,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,185,000 after acquiring an additional 396,456 shares during the period.

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

