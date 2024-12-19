Roth Capital Forecasts TeraWulf’s Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:WULF)

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TeraWulf in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 16th. Roth Capital analyst D. Aftahi now expects that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for TeraWulf’s current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for TeraWulf’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of TeraWulf from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Monday, October 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on TeraWulf from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.07.

NASDAQ:WULF traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.10. 2,755,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,407,652. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.85 and a 200 day moving average of $5.24. TeraWulf has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $9.30.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of TeraWulf by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in TeraWulf by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in TeraWulf in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in TeraWulf in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

