Ryan M. Bartolucci Sells 339 Shares of Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM) Stock

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) CAO Ryan M. Bartolucci sold 339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $13,637.97. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,856,611.61. This represents a 0.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Tempus AI Stock Down 12.0 %

NASDAQ:TEM opened at $34.29 on Thursday. Tempus AI, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.89 and a 52-week high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Tempus AI from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Tempus AI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Tempus AI in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tempus AI

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempus AI in the third quarter valued at about $1,367,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tempus AI by 1,591.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,217,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,698 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Tempus AI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,726,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Tempus AI during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,323,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Tempus AI during the third quarter worth $1,185,000. 24.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tempus AI Company Profile

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

