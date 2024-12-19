Sabien Technology Group (LON:SNT) Trading 17.7% Higher – What’s Next?

Sabien Technology Group Plc (LON:SNT – Get Free Report) shares traded up 17.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 12.45 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12.06 ($0.15). 322,453 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 358% from the average session volume of 70,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.25 ($0.13).

Sabien Technology Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £3.03 million, a P/E ratio of -427.67 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 10.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 10.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.44.

Get Sabien Technology Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Sabien Technology Group

In other news, insider Richard Parris bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £5,000 ($6,286.15). 55.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sabien Technology Group Company Profile

Sabien Technology Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy reduction and cloud-connected carbon management technologies serving the commercial heating sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers M2G intelligent boiler load control solution and cloud-connected carbon management service optimize boilers' energy use.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sabien Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabien Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.