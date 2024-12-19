San Lorenzo Gold (CVE:SLG) Shares Up 36.4% – Time to Buy?

Shares of San Lorenzo Gold Corp. (CVE:SLG – Get Free Report) rose 36.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 498,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 646% from the average daily volume of 66,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

San Lorenzo Gold Trading Up 36.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$5.38 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.08.

San Lorenzo Gold Company Profile

San Lorenzo Gold Corp., an exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties in Chile. It primarily explores for copper and gold. Its flagship property is 100% interest hold in the Salvadora project that covers an area of 8,796 hectares located in the Province of Chañaral, III Region, Chile.

