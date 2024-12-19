Sanctuary Advisors LLC Acquires 797 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter worth about $251,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 717,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,381,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,304,000 after buying an additional 20,134 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $135.41 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.66. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.60 and a 12-month high of $188.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 43.82 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.21). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $168.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.44.

In other news, EVP Joseph Ketter sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total value of $924,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,352.40. This trade represents a 33.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

