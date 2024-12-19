Sanctuary Advisors LLC Grows Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,788 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Halliburton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 101.2% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 34.2% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Halliburton by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,759 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Down 3.8 %

NYSE HAL opened at $26.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $41.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.12. The stock has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.90.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oilfield services company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). Halliburton had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Halliburton from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Halliburton from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down from $43.00) on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.79.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

